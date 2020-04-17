COVID Numbers

The mississippi department of health is reporting 169 new cases of covid-19 today.

The new positives brings the state's total to over 37- hundred cases.

11 new deaths are also being reported today, bringing the total coronavirus deaths to 140.

In the w-c-b-i viewing area, monroe county has the most cases with 58.

Tishomingo county is last with only two cases.

28 percent of positive covid cases were hospitalized, while 71 percent recovered at home.