No Wedding Right Now For Princess Beatrice Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:23s - Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus cancelled the royal event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Deonne NC RT @Khaleesi_Hodan: Prince William: The Nation is at its best right now(hundreds are dying) Princess Beatrice: I am gonna throw a huge wed… 2 hours ago Donna Porter https://t.co/GFZQjdlH3c I hope when the time is right. Beatrice has a wonderful wedding I also hope Ms. Markle do… https://t.co/75RwMiOQtK 19 hours ago Carolyn Copeland I know that this isn't a big deal, especially considering everything that's happening in the world right now. Still… https://t.co/kKzGyH8cAK 1 day ago Judith Room RT @TheJanHarvey: I’ll be honest, right now, what I really want to hear that Princess Beatrice has pared down her wedding to a registry off… 3 days ago Tom Merrick RT @yesiscoming: Tell you what. Feck the***right off Princess Beatrice bizarrely plans wedding to 'lift nation's spirits' https://t.co… 3 days ago Suz I’d be more enthusiastic if her paedo father fessed up & did the right thing. IDGAF about this google eyed, buck t… https://t.co/q23mnovb8m 3 days ago