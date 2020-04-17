Global  

Defending Jacob - Chris Evans

Defending Jacob - Chris Evans Apple TV+ series - Plot synopsis: In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, this limited drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K.

Simmons.

MsAartByHeart

✨Fabulous!✨ RT @ChrisEvans_USA: ‘Defending Jacob’ Review-A Marvel fanboy seems to be sold on Evans performance. https://t.co/F8oAzhn6Sq 31 minutes ago

SherliaAziz

Sherlia Aziz : [email protected] Defending Jacob team on the “life lie” and making Chris Evans look ordinary in his return to TV https://t.co/EjTD0STR4O 38 minutes ago

slashfilm

Peter Sciretta 'Defending Jacob' First Look Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Chris Evans Apple TV+ Series https://t.co/b7aNbb8x0h https://t.co/a1OtXVlAkD 50 minutes ago

MarisciaFox

Mariscia Fox RT @enews: Defending Jacob First Look: Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery Take You Inside Every Parent's Nightmare https://t.co/FuiA6uhdNQ 58 minutes ago

CevansContents

Chris Evans Content / ASP / DJ RT @CevansContents: Only ONE week 💫 Defending Jacob debuts April 24 on Apple TV +. With:Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell… 1 hour ago

MarisciaFox

Mariscia Fox RT @CevansContents: Chris Evans as Andy Barber Defending Jacob debuts April 24 on Apple TV +. #DefendingJacob https://t.co/HTuPvjDd1B 1 hour ago

nervoustospeak

clara ‎⍟ RT @MashableIndia: #DefendingJacob is a cautionary tale about delaying introspection and retrospection and spending all your family time go… 1 hour ago

pens_and_roses

Pudding Saint @JackKennedy @JeffDLowe are we watching the Defending Jacob movie with Chris Evans on Apple TV? 1 hour ago

