‘Walk a Mile in her Shoes’ moved online

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
For the last several years, men, women, and their families have been putting on their heels and walking a mile to raise awareness for sexual assault, rape, and gender violence.

- - for the last several years, men- women and their families- have been putting on their heel- and walking a mile to - raise awarness for sexual - assult, rape and gender - violence.

- but like most things around the- world, our local walk a mile- in her shoes had to cancel thei- in person event.- so now the walk a mile in her - shoes event has been moved- online!

- you are asked to take pictures- of yourself in high heels, or - other - "traditional" womens shoes an send them into the gulf - coast center for nonviolence- facebook page, which you can- find by searching g-c-c-f-n on- facebook.

- you are also encrouaged to post- your pictures to- social media using the hashtag- stop sexual violence- m-s.- now more than ever, it's- important to raise awarness - about these issues because due- to the covid-19 stay at - home orders, more violence and- crimes are being committed.

- - "domestic violence has gone up, we've - had more phone calls because- people are stuck at home, - murders around the- world around the world have gon- up due to domestic violence,- more sexual - assults have gone up due to - covid it is not stopping just - because something bad has - happened, it is actually- increasing because people have- more access to their- victims. " - - - the gulf coast center for non-- violence is still open during - this- time and they are taking- clients.- if you've experienced domestic- violence or - sexual




