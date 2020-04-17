Rossville Fire

Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
An building that was part of a revitalization plan for downtown Rossville was destroyed by fire today.

A massive fire broke out in rossville that people could see for miles.

It happened on mcfarland avenue this morning.

The fire gutted an empty 50 year old building near downtown rossville.

City spokeswoman elizabeth wells says the two story building has been empty for about 10 years.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

Fire units arrived from rossville, catoosa county, fort oglethorpe, walker county and east ridge.

Officials say the building was the old north furniture retail store.

It was supposed to be a part of a planned revitalization program, along with the other vacant buildings nearby.

Another fire destroyed a building behind this one a few weeks ago.

No one was hurt today, and there's no official




