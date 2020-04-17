Deadwater Fell Trailer - David Tennant Deadwater Fell is a four-part British drama television miniseries written and created by Daisy Coulam.

It stars David Tennant as a doctor whose wife and three young children are murdered in a fire.

Plot synopsis: Tragedy strikes in a remote Scottish village when a fire rages out of control at the Kendrick home, killing a mother and her three young children.

Only the father, the village doctor, is pulled out alive, but all five were drugged.

Investigators search for a motive as they discover this seemingly ideal family was far from happy.