Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deadwater Fell Trailer - David Tennant

Deadwater Fell Trailer - David Tennant

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Deadwater Fell Trailer - David Tennant

Deadwater Fell Trailer - David Tennant

Deadwater Fell Trailer - David Tennant Deadwater Fell is a four-part British drama television miniseries written and created by Daisy Coulam.

It stars David Tennant as a doctor whose wife and three young children are murdered in a fire.

Plot synopsis: Tragedy strikes in a remote Scottish village when a fire rages out of control at the Kendrick home, killing a mother and her three young children.

Only the father, the village doctor, is pulled out alive, but all five were drugged.

Investigators search for a motive as they discover this seemingly ideal family was far from happy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.