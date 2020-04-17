Starkville-Native Willie Gay, Jr. Ready For NFL Draft

"jaycee field here at armstrong middle school in starkville is one of the first places willie gay fell in love with the game of football in one week, the starkville-native could hear his name called in the nfl draft i caught up with the former mississippi state bulldog for more on how dreams that started at fields like this, are becoming a reality.

"i still remember my first practice on this field here in middle school so it's finally here, it's crazy."

Willie gay, junior has almost done it all on a football field.

Top 100 player nationally coming out of starkville high.

Competing at the highest level of college football for his hometown university.

Next stop, playing on sundays.

"they're keeping me busy with phone calls and interviews and things like that, just trying to get to know me more as a person more than a player because we did that at the combine already.

Now it's just feeling me out, seeing where my head is, and how can i fit a scheme or any team, just really going from there."

Gay set the nfl combine on fire, highlighted by running a 4.46 40 yard dash, and impressing in individual workouts..... "man honestly the drills and all the pressure, i'm made for it.

I got there and at first i was nervous, i thought i had to please everybody.

A coach from the bengals actually gave me advice, he said just be yourself.

That was the best advice i got the whole week, even since january when this process started.

I attacked on field drills, attacked the meetings, attacked the interviews with coaches and teams. it was easy though man, it was a lot, but it was easy i was just blessed to be there" post nfl combine, the former mississippi state bulldogs says almost every nfl team has given him a call.

Multiple draft projections have gay as high as a second round pick.

The starkville- native says it doesn't matter where, he just wants to ball.

"second third fourth round, i've been hearing a lot.

Second, third, i just block that out because i don't really care honestly.

Of course we all