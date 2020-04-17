Global  

BLOODSHOT movie - Vin Diesel - GAG REEL

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published
BLOODSHOT movie - Vin Diesel - GAG REEL

BLOODSHOT movie - Vin Diesel - GAG REEL

BLOODSHOT movie - Vin Diesel - GAG REEL Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.

With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly.

But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too.

Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

#VinDiesel #ValiantComics #EizaGonzalez #SamHeughan #TonyKebbell #GuyPearce #Sony

