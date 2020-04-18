Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown

Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown

Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown

The "March For Freedom" took place Friday afternoon near 126 Main Street, where supporters were urged to wear red, white and blue and "bring your flags, signs and voices."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OCpropertysales

OC Homes Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown https://t.co/1xLFbPU8eI 44 minutes ago

acdark829

Arsenio deGuzman Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown https://t.co/8pVIClUt9w 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.