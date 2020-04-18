Some banks say they're fixing a glitch that slowed stimulus check delivery Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Some banks say they're fixing a glitch that slowed stimulus check delivery Some banks are sending the money back to the IRS. The Treasury Department say it's working to fix the problem. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wild-One @GOP @GOPLeader @SenatorTimScott Wake up and do some research. The Democrats want money for small small businesses… https://t.co/1qLm0v6fLh 12 hours ago