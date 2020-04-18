Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur: Covid footprint expands, containment efforts up

COVID-19 footprint seems to be expanding in other parts of India.

Bhopal and Indore in MP have emerged as the new epicentres.

The crisis is also increasing in states like Karnataka and Rajasthan.

So what is the reason behind the spread of COVID-19 in these areas and what needs to be done to contain it?

Hindustan Times' editors discuss the unfolding crisis and what authorities must do to contain the pandemic.