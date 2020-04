Jacksonville beaches and parks officially reopen

ENTERPRISE TRUCK RENTALS ONFOWLER AVENUE.

IF YOU RECOGNIZEHIM CALL FORT MYERS POLICE.JACKSONVILLE AREA BEACHES ANDPARKS HAVE OFFICIALLY REOPENED.THE BEACHES AND PARKS OPENEDFOR ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES THISEVENING BUT WITH LIMITED HOURS.THIS INCLUDES WALKING, RUNNING,BIKING, SWIMMING AND SURFING ASLONG AS SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES ARE STILL BEINGFOLLOWED.

THE MAYOR OFJACKSONVILLE BEACH SAYSAUTHORITIES WILL BE MONITORINGTO MAKE SURE SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS TAKING PLACE.LATHAM says: "What we’retrying to do is maintain ascenario where we’re notcrowding the beach.

We stillhave to be cognizant of the sixfoot distance between people.The ten people gathering.

Andwe’re looking to keep peoplefrom just accumulating outhe