Garcetti Announces Expanded Efforts To Serve Homeless Populations During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:26s - Published
In his Friday address, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the inequality that exits in society and the work that still needs to be done for racial and economic justice and to protect the city's most vulnerable populations — including those experiencing homelessness.

