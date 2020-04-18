Garcetti Announces Expanded Efforts To Serve Homeless Populations During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:26s - Published 13 hours ago Garcetti Announces Expanded Efforts To Serve Homeless Populations During Coronavirus Pandemic In his Friday address, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the inequality that exits in society and the work that still needs to be done for racial and economic justice and to protect the city's most vulnerable populations — including those experiencing homelessness. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this