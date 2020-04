Students suffer during SIP, especially seniors

MADE IT TOUGH FOR ALLSTUDENTS, BUT YOUHAVE TO FEELESPECIALLY SORRY FORTHE SENIORS .....## COLE DIPRETOROTHOUGHT HE WOULDSPENDING A GOOD DEALOF THE END OF HISSENIOR YEAR ON ABASEBALL FIELD....BUT COVID 19 DERAILEDTHAT AND PRETTY MUCHEVERYTHING ELSESENIORS IN HIGH SCHOOLLOOK FORWARDTO,,,BUT BASEBALL WASONE OF THE BIGGESTDISAPPOINTMENTS.NO REALIZING THAT IS WASGOING TO BE OUT LASTPRACTICE, NO REALIZING ITWOULD BE OUR LAST TIMEWITH ALL THESE KIDS ON THEFIELD, THAT WE PLAYED OURLAST GAME TOGETHER.

ITSSAD.

WE JUST WALKED OFFTHE FIELD ONE DAY ANDWE'RE NEVER GOIGN BACK"FOR COLE'S MOM ITS ADOUBLE WHAMMY....HERDAUGHTER IS SET TOGRADUATE FROMCOLLEGE THE FIRST INHER FAMILY TO DOSO....SO ITS TWOGRADUATIONCEREMONIES SHE WILLMISS"MY OLDEST CHILD ISGRADUATING COLLEGE ANDMY YOUNGEST ISGRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL,SO IT FEELS LIKE A DOUBLEPUNCH IN THE GUT, UT WE'LLGE THROUGH IT AS AFAMILY." IT ISDISAPPOINTING FOR SOMANY SENIORS ANDTHEIR FAMILIES...THE TRADITIONS WE AREUSED TO ARE NOTHAPPENING THIS YEAR....THE BALL FIELDS ARELOCKED, SCHOOLSSHUTDOWN AND THERE ISUNCERTAINTY ABOUTTHE FUTURE.....COLE ISSUPPOSED TO GO TOCOLLEGE IN THE FALL ..."WHO KNOW WHEN ITS GOINGTO START.

WHAT ITS GOING TOLOOK LIKE, IF IT WILL BEONLINE CLASSES FOR A FULLYEAR.

AND WHO WANTS TOPAY TO GO TO SCHOOL WHENYOU ARE GOING TO BEONLINE THE WHOLE TIMEAND YOU DON'T GE THEEXPERIENCE." SO FORNOW, COLE AND SENIORSEVERYWHERE WAIT ITOUT, FINISHING OUTTHERI HIGH SCHOOLCAREERS AT HOME.#### KSBW WANTS TO GIVEYOUR GRADUATING HIGHSCHOOL SENIOR ORCOLLEGE STUDENT ASHOUT-OUT.IN THE COMING WEEKS,WE'LL BE BE RECOGNIZESOME OF THE SENIORSON-AIR AND ONLINE.VISIT KSBW-DOT-COMOUR THE KSBW NEWS APPFOR MORE INFORMATIONON HOW TO SUBMITYOUR SENIOR FOR ASHOUT-OUT.##