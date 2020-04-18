Global  

USM's Quez Watkins is feeling confident going into the NFL Draft

USM's Quez Watkins is feeling confident going into the NFL Draft

USM's Quez Watkins is feeling confident going into the NFL Draft

Southern Miss Star Receiver Quez Watkins entered his named into the NFL Draft after a breakout junior year in Hattiesburg.

He led Conference USA in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

The Athens Alabama native has been first team all conference the last two years as well.

He also turned heads at the NFL combine when ran the 40 yard dash in 4 point 35 seconds.

This year's wide receiver class is very deep but Quez believes he's just as good as the top names in the Draft.

