Impacts of extended stay-at-home orders

- though a few things will change- with the announcement - governor reeves plans to ease u- on shelter in place - orders, for some businesses - things will remain the same.- news 25's victoria bailey gives- us a look at the impacts of - the extension on the local- restaurant industry.- - "if we're going upscale, sure doesn't - make sense to me to be opening- us back up," with the latest numbers in the- covid-19 pandemic growing each- day, governor reeves extended - shelter in place orders another- week-- with some changes.

- "there are a few changes coming to our shelter in place that we- hope will help- the people of mississippi to- stay safe both mentally and - financially.

First, i'm - glad to say that- i got in guidance from our stat- and local officials that they - feel confident they can - regulate our lakes in our - beaches safely.

We can now allo- them to re-open for to- individuals - to fish or to relax.

We're also- starting to ease the brakes on- certain small - businesses.

We're going to allo- drive through, curbside or- delivery sales by - "nonessential" businesses clothing stores, florists, or - athletic goods can do safe- sales," but for some businesses, like - local restaurants,- - - - things remain the exact same.

- this is kevin fish.

He's the- vice president of operation for- - - - gulf coast restarunts group.

An- he says though it costs him - every day things are- closed, he understands... safet- first.- "everybody's ready to go.

We ar ready to go but that doesn't- mean that it's safe to- go and- when you're governor you can't- go based on "hey, i want to go" but i also think he did the - right thing on the way up to- this we had some kind of lenien- standards and he left - it up - to the mayors and county- officials to make informed- decisions because we- have counties in mississippi- where there's practically no- cases and then counties where - there are - hundreds and hundreds of cases" with more than 160 new cases- discovered in the magnolia- state on friday, fish says he - donesn't mind exercising- caution till this pandemic- subsides.

- "our togo sales are ever increasing and that's another - sign to me that people want - to go but i think we have to- have- faith in our public official- diner than we do about what - exactly is going on the numbers- the amount of beds- that open and this hospital in- that hospital and such and i- think they're doing a good job- and i support their decision"