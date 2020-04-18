Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Purdue Fort Wayne Will Allow Senior Athletes to Return Next Year

Purdue Fort Wayne Will Allow Senior Athletes to Return Next Year

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Purdue Fort Wayne Will Allow Senior Athletes to Return Next Year
Purdue Fort Wayne Will Allow Senior Athletes to Return Next Year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Purdue Fort Wayne Will Allow Senior Athletes to Return Next Year

Switching gears..as we told you last week, athletic departments all over the country are currently trying to sort through the logistics of eligbility waivers, which were granted by the n-c-a-a last month..the ruling gives all division one spring sport athletes an extra year to work with..and while some schools have already said they won't allow graduating seniors to return next year due to financial reasons, purdue fort wayne has found a compromise..

That was purdue fort wayne athletic director kelley hartley hutton, who says around a dozen student- athletes are interested in taking




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.