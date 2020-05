Magnum PI S02E17 The Night Has Eyes

Magnum P.I.

2x17 "The Night Has Eyes" Season 2 Episode 17 Promo trailer - Magnum and Higgins take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a womanโ€™s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for.

Also, Rick and TC confront a man (guest star Andre Reed) whoโ€™s been impersonating football legend Andre Reed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 24th on CBS.

โ€œHawaii Five 0โ€™sโ€ Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun also guest star.

