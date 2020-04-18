Magnum PI S02E17 The Night Has Eyes

Magnum P.I.

2x17 "The Night Has Eyes" Season 2 Episode 17 Promo trailer - Magnum and Higgins take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for.

Also, Rick and TC confront a man (guest star Andre Reed) who’s been impersonating football legend Andre Reed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 24th on CBS.

“Hawaii Five 0’s” Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun also guest star.

Fridays at 9:00pm on CBS » Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton