Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Magnum PI S02E17 The Night Has Eyes

Magnum PI S02E17 The Night Has Eyes

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Magnum PI S02E17 The Night Has Eyes

Magnum PI S02E17 The Night Has Eyes

Magnum P.I.

2x17 "The Night Has Eyes" Season 2 Episode 17 Promo trailer - Magnum and Higgins take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for.

Also, Rick and TC confront a man (guest star Andre Reed) who’s been impersonating football legend Andre Reed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 24th on CBS.

“Hawaii Five 0’s” Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun also guest star.

Magnum P.I.

2x17 Promo/Preview "The Night Has Eyes" Magnum P.I.

Season 2 Episode 17 Promo Magnum P.I.

2x17 Promo "The Night Has Eyes" (HD) #MagnumPI » Watch Magnum P.I.

Fridays at 9:00pm on CBS » Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SagDecWho

𝐌𝐫𝐃𝐫 𝑺𝒂𝒈𝑫𝒆𝒄𝑾𝒉𝒐 #NW Magnum P.I. #magnumpi S02E17 The Night Has Eyes #tvtime https://t.co/b1ohcCBOPs 1 week ago