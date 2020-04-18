Global  

Protests in Huntington Beach

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:34s - Published
More than 200 people gathered in Huntington Beach on Friday protesting the Governor's stay-at-home order and the impact its had on the economy, reports said.

nuez_martha

Martha C Muñoz Nuñez RT @RealErinCruz: Peaceful protests in Orange County One person has a CDC suit on and it says CHINA LIED, PEOPLE DIED #California https:… 3 minutes ago

Momof15

Bleeding Heart RT @maddenifico: As someone who grew up around this area, I know Huntington Beach well. HB is rife with neo-Nazis. It has been since I ca… 4 minutes ago

lilytrejo16

tiredt latina Why are the protests in Utah and Huntington Beach lowkey trump rallys(peep the trump flags in the videos)?!? Furthe… https://t.co/0EdEg3vmao 10 minutes ago

dj_ready

Tupac Chopra @KhalypsoThePoet Please re watch videos of Michigan and this one of Huntington Beach of active protests of shelter in place . 15 minutes ago

bashdash4

bash the protests are stupid but the Huntington Beach slander needs to stop 16 minutes ago

RedbaronKA

Ken Allen RT @KNX1070: In Huntington Beach, a crowd, at times made up of 200 people, protested California's Stay at Home order Friday afternoon. http… 17 minutes ago

August_Macias

Agustin_Macias 1 - Hey, the stupid protests made it to California. 2 - Not surprised it’s Huntington Beach: It’s been a haven for… https://t.co/o746HYkwNA 21 minutes ago

TedFuentes

SoCal Conservative @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr protesting in Huntington Beach. We need your help sir, protests all over calif, pl… https://t.co/XhmzsyneHE 23 minutes ago

