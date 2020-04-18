U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:51s - Published now U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month It's been almost a month since the two countries negotiated their 30-day agreement, which shut down all non-essential travel - but allowed trade and commerce, as well as healthcare workers who live and work on opposite sides of the border. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month THEY POUND 70 POUNDS OFMARIJUANA WORTH ALMOST ATRILLION DOLLARS.IT'S EXPECTED TO REMAIN THAT WAYFOR QUITE AWHILE LONGER FORTRAVEL TO CANADA.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Nikki DeMentri Almost a month after restricting non-essential travel across the U.S., Canadian border, the closure will extend at… https://t.co/Mm5fW3bs5O 4 minutes ago Austin Kiyomiya No visiting Vancouver until late May! 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸 https://t.co/phtm4OSEBh 45 minutes ago Sarah Sturtevant Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days: sources https://t.co/8kfuUo6ayh 49 minutes ago Kh🍁Di RT @ctvregina: Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days: sources - https://t.co/7xBjVlem9o #COVID19 https://t.co/cJI17l4l… 1 hour ago CJF RT @lrwsweeney: Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days https://t.co/HCGaUUfDUF 1 hour ago Kimber Walshe Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days: sources https://t.co/z3qZ2xlYJF 1 hour ago Lisa Sweeney Canada-U.S. agree to extend border restrictions by 30 days https://t.co/HCGaUUfDUF 1 hour ago Patricia Wachowich RT @CityNewsYEG: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said relaxing restrictions at the border was still a long way off after President Donald Tru… 2 hours ago