U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:51s - Published
U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month

U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month

It's been almost a month since the two countries negotiated their 30-day agreement, which shut down all non-essential travel - but allowed trade and commerce, as well as healthcare workers who live and work on opposite sides of the border.

U.S. & Canada agree to extend border closure for another month

