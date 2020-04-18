Demonstrators Protest Coronavirus Closures Following President's Guidelines On How To Safely Reopen Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:52s - Published now Demonstrators Protest Coronavirus Closures Following President's Guidelines On How To Safely Reopen On Friday, the president tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," "LIBERATE MINNESOTA," AND "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," seeming to support protests of stay-at-home orders in which protesters were pictured violating the Centers for Disease Control's six-feet social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. 0

