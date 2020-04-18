We're Open KC: KMC Dermatology uses telehealth app to conduct appointments

ONE KIND OF DOCTORYOU THINK YOU'D HAVETO SEE IN PERSON -- ISYOUR DERMATOLOGIST.BUT -- AS HEALTHOFFICIALS BATTLE COVID-19 IN OUR COMMUNITY --ONE LOCAL OFFICE ISSAYING, "WE'RE OPEN" ANDREADY TO SEE YOU.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORDIA WALL EXPLAINS.THE DOCTOR IS IN -- BUTSHE WANTS YOU TO STAYHOME.Dr. Meena Singh/MedicalDirector,KMC Dermatology & Hair LossCenter"Luckily the medical recordsystem that we have actuallyhad in place a telehealth app."DR. MEENA SINGH --MEDICAL DIRECTOR AT K-M-C DERMATOLOGY ANDHAIR LOSS CENTER -- SAYSONCE RESTRICTIONSWERE PUT IN PLACE -- HERPRACTICE WENT MOSTLYDIGITAL.Dr. Meena Singh/MedicalDirector,KMC Dermatology & Hair LossCenter"All we had to do was makesure that our patients couldhave email, a good internetconnection and then you justclick and it works perfectly."NOW CLIENTS -- OLD ANDNEW -- ARE TAKINGADVANTAGE.Marjorie Van Buren/Had a VirtualVisit"So I called the office and theysaid yea they could do it andpretty much got me in rightaway."Danielle Reese/Had a VirtualVisit"It was a pretty coolexperience.

Dia Wall/Reporting: "One thing you can do to make the most of a virtual visit -- is bring the products you use every day from your home -- into your on-camera consultation. But why stop there?"

Dr. Meena Singh/Medical Director, KMC Dermatology & Hair Loss Center: "Take really good pictures. Make sure you have all your information ready so that when we click the button and turn on the visit, we can make it as efficient as possible."

If you've never tried a telehealth appointment -- their advice is simple.

Marjorie Van Buren/Had a Virtual Visit: "They should not be nervous. They should say it's going to be just like being there in person."

Danielle Reese/Had a Virtual Visit: "But it is really, really weird."

In the end -- Danielle and Marjorie got what they needed. Plus -- a pick-me-up -- despite the pandemic.

Marjorie Van Buren/Had a Virtual Visit: "It was a treat to see her. She's a delightful person."

One both ladies hope to see again -- in person -- soon.