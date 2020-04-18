Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus antibody tests could help reopen economy as we rebound from pandemic

Coronavirus antibody tests could help reopen economy as we rebound from pandemic

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Coronavirus antibody tests could help reopen economy as we rebound from pandemic

Coronavirus antibody tests could help reopen economy as we rebound from pandemic

As we rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, one thing that is likely going to help a lot are the antibody tests that show if you've had it or not, even if you were never symptomatic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

katrinak_cheung

Katrina K. Cheung RT @businessinsider: A New York City hospital developed one of the few FDA-approved antibody tests for the coronavirus. It could test up to… 56 minutes ago

System_is_broke

Chris McKercher RT @DenverChannel: As we rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, one thing that is likely going to help a lot are the antibody tests that sh… 1 hour ago

rbmumsie

Lori Lee RT @SuMoh7: #Coronavirus infections could be 50 to 85 times more widespread than previously believed, according to a new Stanford Universit… 1 hour ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News As we rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, one thing that is likely going to help a lot are the antibody tests th… https://t.co/AJMuwgALc7 2 hours ago

PhoenixArielle

Arielle Phoenix 🌊🌊🌊🌎🐬🌳💫❤️☯️ RT @MooPersists: OMG! Coronavirus infections could be 50 to 85 times more widespread than previously believed, according to a new Stanford… 2 hours ago

DenverYork

David York With guarded optimism let’s hope! COVID-19 antibody tests could be key to reopening economy https://t.co/AwiiRNIBv7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.