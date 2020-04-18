Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Restaurant Owners Share Concerns About Newsom's Vision For Limited Capacity Reopening

Restaurant Owners Share Concerns About Newsom's Vision For Limited Capacity Reopening

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Restaurant Owners Share Concerns About Newsom's Vision For Limited Capacity Reopening

Restaurant Owners Share Concerns About Newsom's Vision For Limited Capacity Reopening

Restaurant owners are concerned about not being able to hire back all of the employees they've had to lay off if Gov.

Newsom's plan for reopening forces them to operate at a very limited capacity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.