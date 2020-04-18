Villagers looted goods from a truck crashed in highway
CHINA - On the mainland, Weibo and Twitter had a mobile video on Friday that showed that a truck had crashed on a highway and the goods was scattered on the ground, which attracted a large number of people to loot the goods.
According to people on the scene, a couple were in the truck, the driver died, his wife was seriously injured.