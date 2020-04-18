Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Villagers looted goods from a truck crashed in highway

Villagers looted goods from a truck crashed in highway

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Villagers looted goods from a truck crashed in highway

Villagers looted goods from a truck crashed in highway

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided.

Please turn on cc to select.

CHINA - On the mainland, Weibo and Twitter had a mobile video on Friday that showed that a truck had crashed on a highway and the goods was scattered on the ground, which attracted a large number of people to loot the goods.

According to people on the scene, a couple were in the truck, the driver died, his wife was seriously injured.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this