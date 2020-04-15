Global  

Covid-19 | Sisodia’s warning over fee hike; doubling rate drops: Top updates

Amid the Covid-19 threat in India, Hindustan Times brings you top updates on the pandemic.

Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia warned private schools over fee hike.

Sisodia said no school can hike the fee without the government’s nod.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry reported drop in doubling of cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs extended the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners till May 3.

Watch the full video for more updates.

