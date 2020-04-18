Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Liberate!': Trump accused of fomenting COVID-19 rebellion with anti-lockdown tweets

'Liberate!': Trump accused of fomenting COVID-19 rebellion with anti-lockdown tweets

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s - Published
'Liberate!': Trump accused of fomenting COVID-19 rebellion with anti-lockdown tweets

'Liberate!': Trump accused of fomenting COVID-19 rebellion with anti-lockdown tweets

The US President has defended rhetoric appearing to back protests against coronavirus lockdowns in Democrat-led states.

View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

petopitopato

xavai RT @AJEnglish: "The president's statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts. He is putting millions of people in danger of… 5 seconds ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Trump accused of 'fomenting rebellion' after 'LIBERATE' tweets - Al Jazeera English #Whitehouse #PoliticalParties… https://t.co/fOtTELbNeJ 2 minutes ago

OnyaDon

Robert Smith Washington Governor Jay Inslee has accused #Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies" after the US… https://t.co/7mgAwEIha1 4 minutes ago

Bruceneeds2know

Bruce Williams RT @MrDenmore: What would Trump need to do before Americans decided to forcibly remove him from office?? The man is insane, truly the Mad K… 5 minutes ago

sreynold

Stephen Reynolds And I thought that the scariest thing about COVID-19 was that you couldn’t dumb your way out of it. https://t.co/YnBJ7MJclc 5 minutes ago

flashfmrw

Flash Radio & TV Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has accused US President Donald Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spr… https://t.co/QyIyoTMzLl 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.