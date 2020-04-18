'Liberate!': Trump accused of fomenting COVID-19 rebellion with anti-lockdown tweets Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:30s - Published 1 hour ago 'Liberate!': Trump accused of fomenting COVID-19 rebellion with anti-lockdown tweets The US President has defended rhetoric appearing to back protests against coronavirus lockdowns in Democrat-led states. View on euronews 0

Tweets about this xavai RT @AJEnglish: "The president's statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts. He is putting millions of people in danger of… 5 seconds ago Presidential News Network Trump accused of 'fomenting rebellion' after 'LIBERATE' tweets - Al Jazeera English #Whitehouse #PoliticalParties… https://t.co/fOtTELbNeJ 2 minutes ago Robert Smith Washington Governor Jay Inslee has accused #Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies" after the US… https://t.co/7mgAwEIha1 4 minutes ago Bruce Williams RT @MrDenmore: What would Trump need to do before Americans decided to forcibly remove him from office?? The man is insane, truly the Mad K… 5 minutes ago Stephen Reynolds And I thought that the scariest thing about COVID-19 was that you couldn’t dumb your way out of it. https://t.co/YnBJ7MJclc 5 minutes ago Flash Radio & TV Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has accused US President Donald Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spr… https://t.co/QyIyoTMzLl 25 minutes ago