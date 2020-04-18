Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Darts World Champion pays tribute to NHS during new PDC event

Darts World Champion Peter Wright showed off a new hairdo paying tribute to the NHS for the opening night of the PDC Home Tour, during which he was beaten by Jamie Lewis.

The Scot went for a rainbow-themed mohawk with a tribute decoration to the NHS.

