Raja Babu @TarekFatah @Javedakhtarjadu Fateh Sahab, Javed akhtar is radical frm inside In Sholey movie an old maulvi son is k… https://t.co/RlRkxx9xva 6 days ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Days after stone-pelting, Moradabad locals shower flower petals at medical team



A medical team in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was showered with flower petals by residents. The medical team reached the area to pick up a COVID-19 patient. Earlier, stones were pelted at health.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago Watch: 17 arrested for attack on health staff, cops in UP's Moradabad



Around 17 people have been arrested for attack on medical team and cops in Moradabad. The arrested people include seven women who allegedly pelted stones on the ambulance. The ambulance was carrying a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago