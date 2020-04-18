'Cherish those you love.' Family reacts after COVID-19 claims life of Terre Haute man

The family of a terre haute man who died from covid-19 is using faith to cope with a devastating loss.

The coronavirus has claimed another life in vigo county.

This time... the victim was just in his 20's... tonight... we're learning how the family is reacting... and how you can help in their time of need.

Larry "moose" hutchinson junior died earlier today at union hospital.

He died from complications from covid-19.

He was only 27 years old.

Friends and family call him a very happy man... who loved sports and video games.

Earlier today..

We got in contact with nathaniel hutchinson... he's larry's brother.

He says this is a difficult time for his family as you'd expect... but they're doing their best to keep moving forward with his memory.

16:53:44,03 "whichever one of us needed him, he was always there.

He kept us all together, he kept us from fighting each other" 16:56:44,21 "just to cherish those you love.

Keep your faith even in the hardest of situations..

Know that god's understanding is greater than ours."

Hutchinson's father and other brother have also been hospitalized with covid-19.

Nathaniel says they expect the father to be released tomorrow.

The family has set up a "go fund me" page to pay for medical and funeral expenses.

