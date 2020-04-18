Global  

SHARE IT: Send us your spring snowfall pictures

SHARE IT: Send us your spring snowfall pictures
You could see your photo on FOX 55 News at 10!
SHARE IT: Send us your spring snowfall pictures

Alright thanks beverly..well now it's time to take a look at some of the snow pictures you sent us from today!1.

We have ella and her snowman olaf in lakes of brooks crossing.

2.

Amber couch and kids 3 showing off their snowman in spring.3.

James fortman: says joshua, natalie, grandma and grandpa had fund building a snowman.4.

Jamie ennis in fort wayne lifted the snow shelter on her garden.5.

Jim pliett: another snowman from jim pliett.6.

Nickole bonke took this photo in fort wayne.

7.

John fisher says his 3 grandkids enjoyed the snowy day in huntington 8.

Karen hudda in fort wayne titled this one "winter again."

9.

And finally matt and 4- year-old emerson alt built a snowman and made sure he's playing it safe.

Make sure you send us your weather, news, unsung hero and stay at home pics!all you have to do is log on to wfft dot com slash share and you might see your pictures right




