How community groups are feeding students on weekends during the stay-at-home order

Many schools across northeast indiana have created ways to provide meals for students during the week however, those students may not have access to food on weekends.fox 55's jeremy masukevich shows us groups that are filling the void to make sure students are fed all week long.

Nat 19:24we are feeding extra kids right now.it's a friday in angola and these volunteers know that without their help many children will wake up tomorrow without food.nat 27:13 this is just that extra weekend boost for children.

They are all apart of boomerang backpacks a group that serves students in nearly 50 schools across northeast indiana including all 4 angoal elementary schools.

Their mission -- provide bags full of free food for students who rely on school meals to eat ?kara conrad, boomerang backpacks board member sot kara 16:30any student can sign up for it.

Typically, it is students who need a little extra help on the weekends.

Boomerang backpacks board member kara conrad recognized an increased need during the stay-at-home order.she put a call out on social media for volunteers to help pass food out to any child who needs it.

Sot kara 19:27right now we are not checking off names of kids who get boomerang backpacks, really anybody who needs it can pick one up.

We are passing out more food.

Volunteer louann homan responded to conrad's post and has since been playing a part in passing out nearly 250 meals each friday.

Nat 25:18 i'm a really big community person anyway?louann homan, volunteer sot louann 26:39i think it's the kind of thing parents, who are right now out of work and money is limited, might not be able to buy for their kids.nat 25:58snacks and food for the weekend just to give them a boost and help out.

Carmen cumberland at community harvest food bank says they are also serving more people and sending meals home with students for the weekends is a top priority.?carmen cumberland, community harvest president sot carmen 2:21one thing that i'm really concerned about right now is our backpack program.

Cumberland says the combined efforts of schools and churches to feed students in northeast indiana have been essential.and that the need for meals will continue to increase the longer the stay-at-home order lasts.sot carmen 3:34everybody is working together but i need to ensure that these kids are also getting food on the weekends.

In angola, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news it's a