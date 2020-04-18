Global  

Sheriff's Office surprising kids with drive-by birthday celebrations

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office is putting smiles on kid's faces and making their birthday's special.

Deputies are driving by with their sirens and lights blasting happy birthday to kids stuck at home celebrating their special day.

This celebration is for cohen's 8th birthday.

Sheriff bob goldsmith says tsco will do this more than 50 times until the stay at ho order is up.

He says he loves being able to drive by and prising the kids.

Families love em the kids love em we are finding neighobrs are videoing and clapping and thanking us its just a great way to connect to the community in a positive way during this very unfortunate time.

Sheriff goldsmith says the idea came from a facebook message someone sent him.

By the way happy belated birthday cohen!

