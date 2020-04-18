Local Businesses Affected of COVID 19 (4-17-20)

Global pandemic has had a large and wide reaching impact on so many of our lives, and now local business owners are thinking about the long-term impacts of covid-19.

Kq2's ron johnson joins us now live with more on what those business owners had to say, ron?

Yeah jodie thank you, the impact of covid-19 is far reaching and long lasting for small businesses, and at this point they say they'll have to make some permanent changes moving forward <<ron johnson reportingif you think small businesses will return to the exact way they were before the covid-19 pandemic, owners say think again.it's not happening!small businesses owners across the area are coming to the realization that now is the time for a pivotal shift.

Nothing's gonna be normal ever again so it's time to reimagine the whole thing and figure it out.

The covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we all live, at the very least for the time being.

But small business owners say even when stay at home bans are lifted and people can gather again, the way they run their businesses will have to change to meet customers needs.

How many of you know you need to pivot?in a webinar held friday they got the chance to discuss where the small business world is at right now, and perhaps more it moves forward.how we market and how we interact with clients and so on is really really evolving right now so, what does that change look like, for the owner of east hills cleaners it mean expansion of services for customers.

My business is going to change in the fact that it's got to become pick up and delivery, they stick with that they get used to it.

And while those changes may look different from business to business, the approach they say is the same.

Learn to adapt of face getting left behind.

You have to commit to this and you just have to be all in.its a whole new world and you got to recreate whatever it is to make it continue to happen.>> those small business owners say they believe this is a pivotal moment for the small business world.

They add an all in mindset is the key to getting through this pandemic situation.

Live in downtown st.

Joseph ron johnson kq2 news.

Another 95,000 new