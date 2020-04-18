‘Be shameful…cowards’: Hema Malini condemns attack on health workers

BJP MP Hema Malini condemned attacks on health workers.

In a video message, Malini said the cowards who are attacking corona warriors should be shameful.

“Even after the second lockdown such actions?

Just two days back, some people attacked the ambulance and they pelted stones and spat on them.

Shame on such people who have lost humanity." Several reports of attack on health workers have come forward recently.

The government has warned of taking strict action against those misbehaving with health workers.