Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amitabh Bachchan takes you back to the premiere of the iconic Sholay with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan takes you back to the premiere of the iconic Sholay with Jaya Bachchan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Amitabh Bachchan takes you back to the premiere of the iconic Sholay with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan takes you back to the premiere of the iconic Sholay with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is the king of throwbacks and he proved it yet again by sharing a family photo from the premiere of his iconic film Sholay.

The black and white photo dating back to 1975 features Amitabh, his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan who also features in the film.

The star also shared an interesting trivia from that day, see what it is.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.