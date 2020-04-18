Amitabh Bachchan takes you back to the premiere of the iconic Sholay with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is the king of throwbacks and he proved it yet again by sharing a family photo from the premiere of his iconic film Sholay.

The black and white photo dating back to 1975 features Amitabh, his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan who also features in the film.

The star also shared an interesting trivia from that day, see what it is.