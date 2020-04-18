Global  

Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Holds Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO
Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Holds Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Holds Daily Coronavirus Briefing

After heavy criticism on yesterday's news that some hospitals in England won't have enough gowns and other protective clothing to last the weekend, the government delivers its daily briefing on measures being undertaken to fight the pandemic.

