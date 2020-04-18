Global  

Governor Orders Illinois Schools To Stay Closed For Rest Of School Year

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Gov.

JB Pritzker says he wants to make sure children aren't stuck at home but are safe at home.

Teachers are being advised to grade students to reflect the circumstances.

