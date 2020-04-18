75% Covid deaths in 60+ age group; Tablighi Jamaat links to 29.8% cases: Govt

Of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported in the country so far, 4,291 cases in 23 states and Union Territories are linked to the Markaz event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal also spoke on the mortality rate.

The mortality rate in COVID-19 cases in India has been around 3.3 per, he said, adding 14.4 percent of the deaths are between 0-45 years, 10.3 percent between 45- 60 years, 33.1 percent between 60-75 years and 42.2 percent fatalities among people aged 75 and above.