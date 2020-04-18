Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:28s - Published
Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales

Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales

The most heartbreaking cartoon series finales knew how to say, “That’s all, folks.” For this list, we’ll be looking at the final episodes of animated shows that delivered the feels, whether they made us happy-cry, ugly-cry, or just outright broke our hearts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales

The most heartbreaking cartoon series finales knew how to say, “That’s all, folks.” For this list, we’ll be looking at the final episodes of animated shows that delivered the feels, whether they made us happy-cry, ugly-cry, or just outright broke our hearts.

Our countdown includes “Steven Universe,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Adventure Time,” and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Upcoming Xbox Series X Games [Video]

Top 10 Upcoming Xbox Series X Games

The first wave of next-gen gaming is almost upon us! For this list, we’re looking at the upcoming Xbox Series X games that have been announced and on our radar.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:50Published
Top 10 Best Steven Universe Songs [Video]

Top 10 Best Steven Universe Songs

You can’t make everything better by singing, but these “Steven Universe” songs will certainly help. For this list, we’ll be tapping our toes to some of the most emotional, exciting, and..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 17:39Published