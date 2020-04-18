Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales
Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales
The most heartbreaking cartoon series finales knew how to say, “That’s all, folks.” For this list, we’ll be looking at the final episodes of animated shows that delivered the feels, whether they made us happy-cry, ugly-cry, or just outright broke our hearts.
Our countdown includes “Steven Universe,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Adventure Time,” and more!