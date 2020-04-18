Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:28s - Published on April 18, 2020 Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales The most heartbreaking cartoon series finales knew how to say, “That’s all, folks.” For this list, we’ll be looking at the final episodes of animated shows that delivered the feels, whether they made us happy-cry, ugly-cry, or just outright broke our hearts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Most Heartbreaking Cartoon Series Finales The most heartbreaking cartoon series finales knew how to say, “That’s all, folks.” For this list, we’ll be looking at the final episodes of animated shows that delivered the feels, whether they made us happy-cry, ugly-cry, or just outright broke our hearts. Our countdown includes “Steven Universe,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Adventure Time,” and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Upcoming Xbox Series X Games



The first wave of next-gen gaming is almost upon us! For this list, we’re looking at the upcoming Xbox Series X games that have been announced and on our radar. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:50 Published 5 days ago Top 10 Best Steven Universe Songs



You can’t make everything better by singing, but these “Steven Universe” songs will certainly help. For this list, we’ll be tapping our toes to some of the most emotional, exciting, and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 17:39 Published 1 week ago