Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - The Many Faces of Magda

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - The Many Faces of Magda

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - The Many Faces of Magda

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - The Many Faces of Magda

It's time to go behind the scenes of the Showtime series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, Rory Kinnear and Nathan Lane!

Release Date: April 26, 2020 on Showtime Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is a television series created by John Logan for Showtime.

The series, a spin-off to Penny Dreadful, was ordered in November 2018, and is set "in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IchioCamilly

Camilly🌸 RT @ELoures: I have no heart for the living. For anything. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (S01E01 Santa Muerte) #PennyDreadfulCityOfAn… 7 minutes ago

AndrewChesnut1

Dr. Death & Divinity RT @AndrewChesnut1: #PennyDreadfulCityofAngels – Santa Muerte Explained - With my 2 cents in an article that voices the opinions of a coup… 21 minutes ago

ae4ca

believe in & lead yourself. I’m ridin with Biden. RT @soundbox2020: Movie: #PennyDreadful: City of Angels Season 1 Episode 1 (S01E01) - Santa Muerte https://t.co/KSzFh8g2EV 22 minutes ago

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory @vegix Just started "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" which premiered last week after the series finale of "Homeland… https://t.co/qd34L1ugZ4 24 minutes ago

ae4ca

believe in & lead yourself. I’m ridin with Biden. RT @InThePastLane: The real star of 'Penny Dreadful' is L.A.'s neglected Mexican and Chicano history https://t.co/TjDZMqL7iP #ushistory #Pe… 27 minutes ago

ae4ca

believe in & lead yourself. I’m ridin with Biden. RT @Mondomoog: “...the new Penny Dreadful is new — a completely separate story set decades later and half a world away from the gone-too-so… 29 minutes ago

ALSSNRO

ale ♡ preciso assistir penny dreadful: city of angels urgente 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x03 "Wicked Old World" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - Tiago and Molly visit Santa Monica Pier in an effort to escape their complicated lives. Livid at the murder..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x02 "Dead People Lie Down" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Raul Vega lies on the brink of death as his brother Mateo meets the charismatic Pachuco Fly Rico. Tiago..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published