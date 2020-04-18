Covid-19: Lady Gaga, WHO announce mega virtual concert to raise funds

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
The World Health Organisation has announced a mega virtual entertainment show to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19.

The 'One World, Together At Home' show is the result of a collaboration between WHO, Global Citizen, and artiste Lady Gaga, who is also the curator.

It will feature musicians, actors and comedians.

Funds from the concert will be used to provide protective equipment to health workers, as per the CEO of Global Citizen.

Lady Gaga called the show a 'love letter to our doctors'.

