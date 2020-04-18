Opera artists collaborate to sing Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

VIDEO SHOWS: NINE OPERA ARTISTS FROM U.S. AND GERMANY COLLABORATE REMOTELY TO SING MOZART'S LE NOZZE DI FIGARO RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: VARIOUS LOCATIONS (RECENT - APRIL 4-14, 2020) (IN PLACE OPERA / YOUNG-KWANG YOO VIA YOUTUBE - NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "IN PLACE OPERA / YOUNG-KWANG YOO via Youtube") 1.

STORY: Nine opera artists from across the United States and Dortmund, Germany, have collaborated virtually to present a moving version of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro.

The video posted on YouTube by one of the artists, Young-Kwang Yoo is now garnering attention.

"The current coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people.

Many have lost a loved one.

As music has the power to heal, all of us have decided to work together to bring hope and peace through this compelling art form," the artists write in the introduction to the video.

