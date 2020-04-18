Global  

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests

Police arrest at least 14 pro-democracy figures, including ex-legislators, over protests that shook Chinese territory

One_News_Page

One News Page Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests: https://t.co/xVj8Zsj3P7 #HongKong 4 seconds ago

hmk612721831

hmk RT @ezracheungtoto: #BREAKING: Hong Kong democracy activists arrested after months of #antiELAB movement. Ex-lawmaker Au Nok-hin says Marti… 11 seconds ago

Hongkong3333333

❌ Tyranny ⭕️ Liberty RT @revmahoney: HK police have arrested 14 high-profile democracy activists on charges of illegal assembly. China continues to show they ha… 14 seconds ago

patrick75781098

patrick_p RT @OzraeliAvi: Hong Kong police have arrested 14 pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on charges of joining protests last… 21 seconds ago

mavenchu

Maven RT @ABCWorldNews: Hong Kong police have arrested at least 14 pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on charges of joining un… 21 seconds ago

Legend_mh9

Legend RT @Reuters: In its biggest crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of mass protests last year, police arrested… 1 minute ago

Legend_mh9

Legend RT @Channel4News: Leading pro-democracy activists arrested in Hong Kong, as @millerC4 reports. https://t.co/L3fvMDRilq 2 minutes ago

hmk612721831

hmk RT @AFP: Police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners on Saturday, arresting 14 activist… 2 minutes ago

