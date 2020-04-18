Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus could shrink office space

Coronavirus could shrink office space

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Coronavirus could shrink office space

Coronavirus could shrink office space

The acceleration of the work-from-home trend as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could push companies to downsize their offices and pressure leasing prices.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus could shrink office space

Tall towers could soon face taller financial problems. From the majestic skyscrapers of New York City to the real estate trophies in Los Angeles, the coronavirus threatens to do to office rentals what online shopping did to malls.

The pandemic could accelerate the growing trend of Americans working from home, especially now that apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams make it possible to collaborate remotely.

And that could push companies to downsize their offices, pressuring leasing prices in Manhattan.

Coworking could cut space per worker in half.

Mizuho Americas REIT analyst Omotayo Okusanya: SOUNDBITE: OMOTAYO OKUSANYA, REIT ANALYST, MIZUHO AMERICAS (ENGLISH) SAYING: "A lot of the banks, the investment banks during their earnings calls, actually did address this issue, talking about how they can potentially see themselves needing less office space going forward because a lot of their employees are successfully working from home." The work-from-home trend compounds issues facing office building owners in New York, where many buildings are aging.

Share prices of two of the city's largest landlords, SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust have lost about a fifth of their value in the last five years at a time when the S&P 500 rose 57%.

And it comes just as Manhattan has embarked on the biggest boom in new office towers since the 1980s.

Among the sectors, professional and financial services firms may shrink space more than others.

So much of their work is already done outside the office.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

abd6807

+Alejandro Barajas RT @Reuters: Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, admitted the government could not protect ‘every business and every household’ from r… 2 days ago

MarcoNavarroLor

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, admitted the government could not protect ‘every business and every househo… 3 days ago

AlexCharraudeau

Alex Charraudeau Chancellor @RishiSunak has responded to figures from the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) that suggested t… https://t.co/gied4yk8ug 3 days ago

AndrewLackland1

Andrew Lackland RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: Britain's finance minister said he doesn't accept the idea of choosing between protecting the economy and protecting… 3 days ago

MozDefinitely

Modal realism ❁ RT @SkyNews: Britain's economy could shrink by 35% in the second quarter and see unemployment jump by two million, according to a scenario… 3 days ago

VirtualJobs

Virtual Jobs Fair - UK 🇬🇧 and Ireland 🇮🇪 Yesterday, the Office for Budget Responsibility published its simulation for the effects of the #coronavirus pandem… https://t.co/FcGXeAYFPR 4 days ago

matcranz

Mathieu Cranz RT @Reuters: Britain's finance minister said he doesn't accept the idea of choosing between protecting the economy and protecting public he… 4 days ago

HimjaParekh

The Princess RT @AFP: #UPDATE Britain's economy could shrink by an unprecedented 13 percent this year in the case of a three-month #coronavirus lockdown… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.