Sacred rite for Orthodox Christians in Bethlehem marred by coronavirus Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published 6 hours ago Sacred rite for Orthodox Christians in Bethlehem marred by coronavirus One of the most sacred Easter symbols of the Christian Orthodox faith - the Holy Fire - arrived in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Saturday.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ユーミ・ザ・ヘラート RT @euronews: One of the most sacred Easter symbols of the Christian Orthodox faith - the Holy Fire - arrived in the West Bank city of Beth… 6 minutes ago Marianne Ejdersten Sacred rite for Orthodox Christians in Bethlehem marred by coronavirus https://t.co/2AdJLhWoog 2 hours ago euronews One of the most sacred Easter symbols of the Christian Orthodox faith - the Holy Fire - arrived in the West Bank ci… https://t.co/jK4uU7oVpw 2 hours ago