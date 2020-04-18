Spike In COVID-19 Infections Doesn't Stop Floridians From Flocking To Beaches

Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that some beaches and parks could re-open.

According to Business Insider, hundreds of locals flooded the sand in North Florida minutes later.

DeSantis made the announcement less than three weeks into his statewide stay-home order.

The governor urged residents to limit their beach activity to exercise and to maintain social distances of six feet.

But many beachgoers in Jacksonville appeared to pay no attention to his exhortations whatsoever.

The rush came on the same day that Florida saw 1,400 new coronavirus infections, which was the largest single-day increase yet.

As of Friday, Florida had reported over 24,000 cases of the virus and nearly 700 deaths.