Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases as state sees largest single-day jump

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The number of new cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health rose from 9,107 on Friday to 10,222 on Saturday.

Friday had seen the largest single-day case jump of 693 cases, which the state surpassed today with 1,115 new cases.

