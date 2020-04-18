Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Holds Testing Clinic In North Philadelphia Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:33s - Published 5 days ago They're raising money to help them test more people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Holds Testing Clinic In North Philadelphia BRINGING THE CITY DEATH TOLLTO 342TO 342.MEAN WITH WHILE IN NORTHPHILADELPHIA THE BLACK DOCTORSCONSORTIUM HELD A FREE TESTINGCLINIC.HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALSPROVIDED TESTING WITH PEOPLEWITH VIRUS SYMPTOMS.ACCORDING TO CITY OFFICIALSAFRICAN AMERICANS RK DIAGNOSEDAND COMING DOWN WITH THE VIRUSAS DISPROPORTIONLY HIGHER RATETHAN OTHER GROUPS.BLACK DOCTOR'S COVID-19CONSORTIUM IS HOPING TO CHANGETHAT AND TEST MORE PEOPLE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this