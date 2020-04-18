New Yorkers Cover Up As Mandatory Face Covering Executive Order Goes Into Effect Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:39s - Published now New Yorkers Cover Up As Mandatory Face Covering Executive Order Goes Into Effect Saturday was the first full day for mandatory face covers for New Yorkers in places where social distancing isn't possible; CBS2's Cory James reports. 0

